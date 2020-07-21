'He's gonna fight': Andy Hoffman, founder of Team Jack, diagnosed with brain tumor

Bri Hoffman didn't have a lot of time to talk. The doctor was coming soon.

She and her husband, Andy, sat in the waiting room at the Mayo Clinic Tuesday afternoon, side by side in a familiar, frustrating fog.

They thought they were clear of all this.

It was nine years ago when Jack Hoffman, their 7-year-old son battling brain cancer, ran 69 yards down the field for a touchdown in Nebraska’s 2013 spring football game. Jack was hoisted onto the shoulder pads of his heroes, an oversized toy helmet jostling around as tears rolled down cheeks in the bleachers of Memorial Stadium and at homes across the country.

The moment earned an ESPY for Best Moment and launched the Team Jack Foundation, which has brought in more than $8.3 million toward pediatric cancer relief.

Jack is now in remission. His head now sprouts hair, trimmed to a buzz cut. He’s heading into his freshman year next fall at West Holt High School in Atkinson, Nebraska.

But Sunday night flipped the Hoffman’s future again.

Andy went out for his usual jog, but had to stop. Something was wrong. He called his wife, and Bri rushed to get him, then drove straight to the emergency room.