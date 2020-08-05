Husker A.D. Bill Moos relieved to have football schedule, supports Big Ten's testing protocol

LINCOLN — It’s been a summer like no other for Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. The “most different” three months he’s ever had as an A.D., navigating the coronavirus pandemic and all the safety measures designed to prevent its spread and give college athletics a small chance to pull off a season.

After 100 meetings and more delays than Moos would have preferred, the Big Ten finally released a schedule Wednesday morning, even as three programs — Northwestern, Michigan State and Rutgers — remain in quarantine after outbreaks at their schools ranging from large to small.

“There were some delays,” Moos said Wednesday afternoon. “But still, I felt — and it was generally the feeling of the group — that we need to get this established and a schedule that has some flexibility to move and change depending on where the pandemic is and who can and can’t play on any given Saturday.”

Moos and NU coaches were in favor of starting training camp Friday and the season on Sept. 5. Nebraska has been prepared for months to start on time, bringing back its players in April for June workouts that have now progressed into walk-through practices. Moos said he wasn’t sure what else could be accomplished in the weeks before Sept. 5 to ensure greater safety among Big Ten programs.