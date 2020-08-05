Husker A.D. Bill Moos relieved to have football schedule, supports Big Ten's testing protocol

LINCOLN — It’s been a summer like no other for Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. The “most different” three months he’s ever had as an A.D., navigating the coronavirus pandemic and all the safety measures designed to prevent its spread and give college athletics a small chance to pull off a season.
After 100 meetings and more delays than Moos would have preferred, the Big Ten finally released a schedule Wednesday morning, even as three programs — Northwestern, Michigan State and Rutgers — remain in quarantine after outbreaks at their schools ranging from large to small.
“There were some delays,” Moos said Wednesday afternoon. “But still, I felt — and it was generally the feeling of the group — that we need to get this established and a schedule that has some flexibility to move and change depending on where the pandemic is and who can and can’t play on any given Saturday.”
Moos and NU coaches were in favor of starting training camp Friday and the season on Sept. 5. Nebraska has been prepared for months to start on time, bringing back its players in April for June workouts that have now progressed into walk-through practices. Moos said he wasn’t sure what else could be accomplished in the weeks before Sept. 5 to ensure greater safety among Big Ten programs.
The testing protocol released by the Big Ten on Wednesday is a “very good one,” Moos said, and the quantity of tests needed will be available. Moos said Big Ten teams didn’t need to wait to receive the tests — which will come from a third-party lab before the season — to plan for road trips and decide when to start the schedule.
Until the season begins, Nebraska will be using tests from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and may continue using UNMC’s test as a third weekly test in addition to the two mandatory tests administered by a third-party lab.
“I’m of the opinion that more is better,” Moos said. “We know we’re locked into two — early week and later in the week — but we may go with an additional one to be as safe as we possibly can.”
Nebraska student-athletes have been tested when they arrive on campus and again if they have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, sore throat, fever or body aches. Surveillance testing — which the Big Ten will mandate — requires testing all players, coaches and staff members, regardless of symptoms. Positive test cases with zero symptoms are possible, and even likely.
“You and I might have it right now and we don’t know, but if we got tested, we would and we’d go through the next step,” Moos said. “We’re all comfortable with that piece. That’ll go into effect right before the competitive season begins.”
Moos believes the schools will pay for the tests. The cost “is not going to be insignificant,” but is worth it for the safety of the athletes. Bids are out to third-party labs, all of which are “credible,” Moos said.
More quick notes from the chat with Moos:
» Nebraska has several contingency plans for filling Memorial Stadium and would prefer not to go under 50% capacity, Moos said. Currently, Gov. Pete Ricketts' directed health measures for outdoor events only allows 10,000 fans, which is far below 50%, but Ricketts said Wednesday he’s working with the university and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to navigate issues.
» Moos said, as far as he knows, the Big Ten is not planning a loan program similar to the one being considered by the Pac-12, according to a report from the San Jose Mercury News, that loans institutions money for the upcoming season in case football is not played.
» Moos still remains uncertain on when Nebraska may begin construction on its football facility, which was supposed to break ground two months ago but hasn’t yet because of the economic impact of the pandemic.
» TV start times and network slots should come out soon, Moos said, now that the Big Ten schedule is set. The league has contracts with ABC/ESPN, Fox and Big Ten Network.
» Soccer and volleyball will have fall schedules, Moos anticipated, instead of being moved to the spring.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
