Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 Adrian Martinez

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Adrian Martinez

6-2, 225 • Junior • Quarterback

For the third straight year, Martinez is No. 1 on the Camp Countdown. Each year it’s been for slightly different reasons.

In 2020 he returns as the Big Ten’s most experienced quarterback. Yes, really. The kid has grown up and darn near grown old for the college game.

Martinez had a precocious freshman year in which he turned heads and dropped jaws with some of his plays, followed by sophomore struggles with injuries, accuracy and the white-hot spotlight of expectation. Martinez concedes he didn’t handle it perfectly all of the time, and he seemed to get down on himself early last season. Scott Frost had an eyebrow-raising comment about Martinez this summer when he suggested Martinez wasn’t quite as locked in for year two as he had been for year one.