Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Matt Farniok

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Matt Farniok

6-6, 335 • Senior • Offensive tackle

The move that has been rumored and talked about for years may actually be happening with Matt Farniok.

For three seasons, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native has played right tackle, in part out of necessity. Nebraska just didn’t have enough quality players at the position. Previous NU offensive line coaches pursued too many tackles who turned out to be guards or no better than scout team. And Farniok, durable and tough, was always available to play, so he did.

But there have long been rumblings that Farniok’s most natural fit is guard, and offensive line coach Greg Austin has openly talked about moving Farniok to that position as a senior.

For it to happen, a capable right tackle must emerge. Bryce Benhart and Christian Gaylord have good chances to be those guys. If one of them can take the job, it frees up Farniok to slide inside, where his mauling ability as a run-blocker will be even more featured.