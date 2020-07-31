Husker Camp Countdown: No. 11 Collin Miller

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Collin Miller

6-3, 245 • Senior • Inside linebacker

Few current Huskers have endured as much football change as Miller.

The Indiana native arrived as a defensive end in the 2016 class, then bounced between inside and outside linebacker the next year. A lack of depth at inside 'backer prompted Scott Frost’s staff to move him there permanently in 2018 right before training camp.

He thrived in the stability last season, making his first 12 career starts and tying for third on the team with a career-best 67 tackles (seven for loss).

Now a clear-cut starter alongside senior Will Honas, Nebraska’s reigning Linebacker of the Year is a candidate to break out as potentially the best and most trustworthy Blackshirt among the front seven.

