Husker Camp Countdown: No. 12 Cameron Jurgens

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Cameron Jurgens

6-3, 285 • Sophomore • Center

It’s always been about the long game with Jurgens.

The Beatrice grad was committed to Nebraska for 867 days before signing, an unofficial record. Then the Huskers converted him from tight end to center and he endured growing pains early last season through erratic snaps and other struggles.

Now the investment from player and program appears ready to pay off. O-line coach Greg Austin said Jurgens has a “command presence” about him these days, making him the on-field leader of the line who can mentally handle game speed in real time.

An unquestioned starter, Jurgens doesn’t have to live up to the lofty Dave Rimington projections made earlier in his career to make a big 2020 difference for the Huskers.

