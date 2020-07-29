You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Caleb Tannor
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Caleb Tannor

Caleb Tannor

Caleb Tannor has been a contributor for his first two seasons at Nebraska, but he's hoping for a bigger impact in 2020.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Caleb Tannor

6-2, 220 • Junior • Outside linebacker

Is this the year it all clicks?

The Georgian turned down multiple SEC schools to sign with Nebraska 2018 class as a heralded four-star recruit. He's always physically looked the part, and though he's already played in 24 games, he has yet to force his first turnover from a position Nebraska has long needed to create chaos.

Joining senior JoJo Domann as the only scholarship upperclassman at his position, Tannor will likely get many more chances to be a playmaker — and an edge rusher in particular.

Two full years immersed in the defense should also help his cause coming off a sophomore campaign in which he logged three tackles for loss.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team.

1 of 39

