Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Caleb Tannor

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Caleb Tannor
6-2, 220 • Junior • Outside linebacker
Is this the year it all clicks?
The Georgian turned down multiple SEC schools to sign with Nebraska 2018 class as a heralded four-star recruit. He's always physically looked the part, and though he's already played in 24 games, he has yet to force his first turnover from a position Nebraska has long needed to create chaos.
Joining senior JoJo Domann as the only scholarship upperclassman at his position, Tannor will likely get many more chances to be a playmaker — and an edge rusher in particular.
Two full years immersed in the defense should also help his cause coming off a sophomore campaign in which he logged three tackles for loss.
