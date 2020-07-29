Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Caleb Tannor

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Caleb Tannor

6-2, 220 • Junior • Outside linebacker

Is this the year it all clicks?

The Georgian turned down multiple SEC schools to sign with Nebraska 2018 class as a heralded four-star recruit. He's always physically looked the part, and though he's already played in 24 games, he has yet to force his first turnover from a position Nebraska has long needed to create chaos.

Joining senior JoJo Domann as the only scholarship upperclassman at his position, Tannor will likely get many more chances to be a playmaker — and an edge rusher in particular.

Two full years immersed in the defense should also help his cause coming off a sophomore campaign in which he logged three tackles for loss.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.