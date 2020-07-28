Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Jordon Riley

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Jordon Riley

6-6, 290 • Junior • Defensive line

Nebraska gave Riley a second chance at the Power Five level as it sought to restock a defensive line that lost all three starters.

With two seasons of eligibility left, the big man turned heads in his first spring practice with the Huskers after a college career that took him from North Carolina to Garden City (Kan.) C.C. to Lincoln.

Known for occupying blockers against the run, Riley will begin at nose tackle before learning other positions on the front. He joins what should be a robust competition along the line, including other former juco players like Pheldarius Payne and Keem Green.

His ability at nose should get him on the field sooner than later.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.