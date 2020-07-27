Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Jack Stoll

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Jack Stoll

6-4, 260 • Senior • Tight end

One of fewer than 20 scholarship players left on the roster not recruited by Scott Frost’s staff, Stoll has been the most productive tight end on the team the previous two seasons.

The question now is whether the fifth-year player will build on last year’s output — a career-high 25 catches for 234 yards — or maintain his steady performances as a blocker and pass catcher through 24 straight starts.

The lone senior in the room known for his ability to grow a head-turning mullet is a natural leader. But he will have to earn his spot considering a trio of juniors is nipping at his heels in Austin Allen, Kurt Rafdal and Travis Vokolek, who sat out last year after transferring from Rutgers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.