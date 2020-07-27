You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Jack Stoll
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 15 Jack Stoll

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Jack Stoll

Jack Stoll had his most productive season as a pass-catcher in 2019. Could he have an even better year in 2020?

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Jack Stoll

6-4, 260 • Senior • Tight end

One of fewer than 20 scholarship players left on the roster not recruited by Scott Frost’s staff, Stoll has been the most productive tight end on the team the previous two seasons.

The question now is whether the fifth-year player will build on last year’s output — a career-high 25 catches for 234 yards — or maintain his steady performances as a blocker and pass catcher through 24 straight starts.

The lone senior in the room known for his ability to grow a head-turning mullet is a natural leader. But he will have to earn his spot considering a trio of juniors is nipping at his heels in Austin Allen, Kurt Rafdal and Travis Vokolek, who sat out last year after transferring from Rutgers.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 37

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Ty Robinson
Football

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Ty Robinson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season. Today we highlight No. 21, redshirt freshman defensive end Ty Robinson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News