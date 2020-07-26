You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Deontre Thomas
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Deontre Thomas

Deontre Thomas

Deontre Thomas had a career-high 19 tackles in 2019. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Deontre Thomas

6-3, 295 • Junior • Defensive line

Thomas cracked the line’s regular six-man rotation last year. What’s next?

Originally recruited to play in a four-man front, the Oklahoman worked out of position as a 265-pound nose tackle as a true freshman in 2017. A hand injury the next season led to a redshirt. But the high-motor end got bigger and bounced back last year with a career-high 19 tackles.

Now opportunity is knocking again on a D-line that must replace all three starters. Behind senior Ben Stille, Thomas is among six juniors — including three junior college transfers and nose Damion Daniels — who could conceivably step into a big role in 2020.

After years of paying his dues behind the scenes, Thomas has as good a chance as anyone.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team.

1 of 36

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

