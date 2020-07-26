Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Deontre Thomas

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
Deontre Thomas
6-3, 295 • Junior • Defensive line
Thomas cracked the line’s regular six-man rotation last year. What’s next?
Originally recruited to play in a four-man front, the Oklahoman worked out of position as a 265-pound nose tackle as a true freshman in 2017. A hand injury the next season led to a redshirt. But the high-motor end got bigger and bounced back last year with a career-high 19 tackles.
Now opportunity is knocking again on a D-line that must replace all three starters. Behind senior Ben Stille, Thomas is among six juniors — including three junior college transfers and nose Damion Daniels — who could conceivably step into a big role in 2020.
After years of paying his dues behind the scenes, Thomas has as good a chance as anyone.
