Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Deontre Thomas

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Deontre Thomas

6-3, 295 • Junior • Defensive line

Thomas cracked the line’s regular six-man rotation last year. What’s next?

Originally recruited to play in a four-man front, the Oklahoman worked out of position as a 265-pound nose tackle as a true freshman in 2017. A hand injury the next season led to a redshirt. But the high-motor end got bigger and bounced back last year with a career-high 19 tackles.

Now opportunity is knocking again on a D-line that must replace all three starters. Behind senior Ben Stille, Thomas is among six juniors — including three junior college transfers and nose Damion Daniels — who could conceivably step into a big role in 2020.

After years of paying his dues behind the scenes, Thomas has as good a chance as anyone.

