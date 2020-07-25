Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Marquel Dismuke

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Marquel Dismuke

6-2, 215 • Senior • Safety

The last of the remaining recruits from Calabasas High School in California is primed to end his college career as a multi-year starter for Nebraska.

Dismuke started every game last season and produced a career-high 67 tackles (tied for third on the team) while proving trustworthy as a run stopper and against the pass. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said in the spring Dismuke limits mistakes as well as anyone on the team.

Set to line up deep opposite fellow senior Deontai Williams this fall, Dismuke should have plenty of chances to snag his first career interception after already appearing in 32 career games.

