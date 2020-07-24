Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Will Honas

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Will Honas

6-1, 225 • Senior • Inside linebacker

Even as one of the quieter Huskers on the roster, Honas carries a big stick. Inside ‘backers coach Barrett Ruud calls him the “Ghostface Killer.”

Honas saw his transition from junior college to Nebraska start slowly in 2018, when a knee injury ended his fall after four games. But he responded as a regular in the linebacker rotation last year, finishing with the second-most tackles on the team (73), including six for loss.

He and fellow senior Collin Miller are the unquestioned veterans of the room now and will set the tone for what the group becomes in 2021 and beyond. Yet another Blackshirt with the talent and chance to make a big jump in the coming months.

