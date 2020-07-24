You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Will Honas
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Will Honas

Will Honas

Will Honas is one of two seniors expected to lead the Husker defense from the inside linebacker position.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Will Honas

6-1, 225 • Senior • Inside linebacker

Even as one of the quieter Huskers on the roster, Honas carries a big stick. Inside ‘backers coach Barrett Ruud calls him the “Ghostface Killer.”

Honas saw his transition from junior college to Nebraska start slowly in 2018, when a knee injury ended his fall after four games. But he responded as a regular in the linebacker rotation last year, finishing with the second-most tackles on the team (73), including six for loss.

He and fellow senior Collin Miller are the unquestioned veterans of the room now and will set the tone for what the group becomes in 2021 and beyond. Yet another Blackshirt with the talent and chance to make a big jump in the coming months.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

