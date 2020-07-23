You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Alante Brown
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Alante Brown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Alante Brown

5-11, 190 • Freshman • Wide receiver

Brown would like to pick up where he left off in the spring, when he impressed coaches with his speed and versatility after two practices.

He’ll have the opportunity at wideout and returner — both are essentially resetting in 2020 — and will be part of the receiver/running back “Duck-R” group that also includes Wan’Dale Robinson and freshman Will Nixon.

Brown took an unconventional path to Lincoln, going from a prep quarterback at a Chicago high school to a receiver at a Connecticut prep school last year.

His strengths match up well with Nebraska’s needs, so watch out for his No. 4 jersey on the field as soon as he tightens his grasp of the offense.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 33

