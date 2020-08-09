Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Brenden Jaimes

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Brenden Jaimes

6-6, 300 • Senior • Offensive tackle

If you wanted to pick a player on Nebraska’s team who really, really, really needs to stay healthy — and he has so far — you’d go with Jaimes, the team’s most reliable guy. He plays a premium position, left tackle, and has successfully anchored the Huskers' line for each of the last two seasons.

He’ll likely be one of the best left tackles in the Big Ten because of his pass-blocking skill and overall athleticism, and Jaimes has faced good enough pass rushers along the way to be considered seasoned in the role.

In the last year, Jaimes has been pushed by his position coach, Greg Austin, to become more of a vocal leader, similar to another senior, Matt Farniok, who has grown into that role. Jaimes did indeed show up for a spring press conference and talked about NU’s offensive line and the offense as a whole.