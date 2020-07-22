Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Deontai Williams

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Deontai Williams

6-1, 205 • Senior • Safety

When Williams is healthy, he makes plays.

That was true at Jones County Junior College in 2017 and at Nebraska in 2018. He recorded two interceptions and two forced fumbles each year.

But season-ending injuries in the 2016 and 2019 openers have cost him essentially two full campaigns.

Now armed with a robust knowledge of NU’s scheme, he's a strong bet to start opposite fellow senior Marquel Dismuke. Watch for the hard-hitting Williams to be a regular around the ball in his final college season.

As one of the most vocal players on the team who secured his bachelor’s degree in December, he’s earned the chance to be a leader for the Blackshirts.

