You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Deontai Williams
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 20 Deontai Williams

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Deontai Williams

Deontai Williams missed nearly all of the 2019 season due to injury, but he's back in 2020 and poised to be a senior leader on the Husker defense.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Deontai Williams

6-1, 205 • Senior • Safety

When Williams is healthy, he makes plays.

That was true at Jones County Junior College in 2017 and at Nebraska in 2018. He recorded two interceptions and two forced fumbles each year.

But season-ending injuries in the 2016 and 2019 openers have cost him essentially two full campaigns.

Now armed with a robust knowledge of NU’s scheme, he's a strong bet to start opposite fellow senior Marquel Dismuke. Watch for the hard-hitting Williams to be a regular around the ball in his final college season.

As one of the most vocal players on the team who secured his bachelor’s degree in December, he’s earned the chance to be a leader for the Blackshirts.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 32

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Ty Robinson
Football

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Ty Robinson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season. Today we highlight No. 21, redshirt freshman defensive end Ty Robinson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News