Husker Camp Countdown: No. 21 Ty Robinson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Ty Robinson

6-6, 315 • Redshirt freshman • Defensive end

If you’re looking for a young guy to make a really big leap, Robinson may be your man.

He didn’t play a ton last season — NU wanted to preserve his redshirt on a defensive line that had plenty of experience — but his brief flashes were promising.

Robinson carried a little bad weight last season, but he can cut into the 310-315 area that 3-4 defensive ends tend to play with. And he has some good, natural strength to hold up against offensive tackles or interior linemen if needed.

Finally, Robinson will have a lot of chances. Ben Stille is that one entrenched option at defensive end, but after him it’s pretty wide open at end or nose tackle. Robinson could practice his way into a starting role. If he doesn’t, somewhere in a six-man rotation still seems likely.

