Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Bryce Benhart

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Bryce Benhart
6-9, 295 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive tackle
It’s time for a ballyhooed Husker offensive line recruit to pan out in a big way. Maybe Benhart — one of the country's top O-line prospects in the 2019 class — is that guy.
It’d sure help the Huskers if he could take over right tackle capably enough that it allows Matt Farniok, a natural fit at guard, to slide one spot over. Farniok is a good run blocker wherever he lines up. As a pass blocker, he’s a better fit for guard.
Benhart’s wingspan will make him harder to get around, and his wrestling background helps ensure he’ll be decent in the run game on those QB dart plays that require a tackle lead block.
There’s probably no easy way to test Benhart, though, other than putting him in games and seeing how he holds up. Same thing Nebraska did with Farniok in 2017. It should be noted that for the first half of that season things didn’t go very well — remember the Oregon and Northern Illinois games? — but Farniok improved as the season wore on. Benhart’s path may be similar.
