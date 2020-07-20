Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Bryce Benhart

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Bryce Benhart

6-9, 295 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive tackle

It’s time for a ballyhooed Husker offensive line recruit to pan out in a big way. Maybe Benhart — one of the country's top O-line prospects in the 2019 class — is that guy.

It’d sure help the Huskers if he could take over right tackle capably enough that it allows Matt Farniok, a natural fit at guard, to slide one spot over. Farniok is a good run blocker wherever he lines up. As a pass blocker, he’s a better fit for guard.

Benhart’s wingspan will make him harder to get around, and his wrestling background helps ensure he’ll be decent in the run game on those QB dart plays that require a tackle lead block.