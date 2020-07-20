You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Bryce Benhart
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Bryce Benhart

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Bryce Benhart

6-9, 295 • Redshirt freshman • Offensive tackle

It’s time for a ballyhooed Husker offensive line recruit to pan out in a big way. Maybe Benhart — one of the country's top O-line prospects in the 2019 class — is that guy.

It’d sure help the Huskers if he could take over right tackle capably enough that it allows Matt Farniok, a natural fit at guard, to slide one spot over. Farniok is a good run blocker wherever he lines up. As a pass blocker, he’s a better fit for guard.

Benhart’s wingspan will make him harder to get around, and his wrestling background helps ensure he’ll be decent in the run game on those QB dart plays that require a tackle lead block.

There’s probably no easy way to test Benhart, though, other than putting him in games and seeing how he holds up. Same thing Nebraska did with Farniok in 2017. It should be noted that for the first half of that season things didn’t go very well — remember the Oregon and Northern Illinois games? — but Farniok improved as the season wore on. Benhart’s path may be similar.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 26
Bryce Benhart

Bryce Benhart

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 31 Ethan Piper
Football

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 31 Ethan Piper

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season. Today we highlight No. 31, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News