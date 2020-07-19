You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 23 Damion Daniels
Damion Daniels

Damion Daniels will compete to be the Huskers' starting nose tackle in 2020.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Damion Daniels

6-3, 340 • Junior • Nose tackle

First things first: A round of applause for Daniels, who graduated from college before his 21st birthday, which isn’t until Aug. 31. Daniels did work in the classroom and may leave NU with his master’s degree, too.

On the football field, Daniels did not make a leap, in terms of improved play or statistics, from his redshirt freshman year to his sophomore season. He played a little bit more in 2019 — typically as a backup to his older brother Darrion — but he didn’t make a ton of plays (13 overall tackles) and usually played just a handful of snaps at a time.

Though he could be NU’s starting nose in 2020, he’ll be pushed big time by junior college transfer Jordon Riley.

A lot of focus has been put on Daniels having the conditioning to play more snaps, and that’s fair. But if his 15-20 snaps per game were explosive and game-changing — shedding blockers, penetrating into the backfield — that’d be a start.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 26

