Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Travis Vokolek

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Travis Vokolek

6-6, 250 • Junior • Tight end

Nebraska’s 2019 Offensive Scout Team MVP is a Rutgers transfer. The Huskers’ depth chart didn’t exactly need him, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton wanted him, which should give a sense of how much Vokolek was valued by Nebraska's coaches.

He caught 16 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Rutgers as a sophomore in 2018. On a better team — RU’s passing game has been notoriously awful in recent years — Vokolek would have produced loftier numbers, but he stayed under the transfer radar and landed in the Huskers’ lap.

He spent the 2019 season on scout teams and in NU’s weight room. Beckton likes what he sees out of Vokolek headed into 2020.

"He's naturally gifted in the passing game," Beckton said in March.

Scott Frost feels the same way.