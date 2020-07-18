You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Travis Vokolek
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Travis Vokolek

Travis Vokolek

Travis Vokolek spent last season on the scout team after transferring to Nebraska from Rutgers.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Travis Vokolek

6-6, 250 • Junior • Tight end

Nebraska’s 2019 Offensive Scout Team MVP is a Rutgers transfer. The Huskers’ depth chart didn’t exactly need him, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton wanted him, which should give a sense of how much Vokolek was valued by Nebraska's coaches.

He caught 16 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Rutgers as a sophomore in 2018. On a better team — RU’s passing game has been notoriously awful in recent years — Vokolek would have produced loftier numbers, but he stayed under the transfer radar and landed in the Huskers’ lap.

He spent the 2019 season on scout teams and in NU’s weight room. Beckton likes what he sees out of Vokolek headed into 2020.

"He's naturally gifted in the passing game," Beckton said in March.

Scott Frost feels the same way.

“Guys get out of redshirt years what they put into them,” Frost said in March. “There’s some guys who put it in cruise control and don’t get a lot out of it, and other guys who work to learn it and get better. I think Travis has improved since the day he got on campus.”

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 26

