Husker Camp Countdown: No. 25 Garrett Nelson
FOOTBALL

Garrett Nelson

Garrett Nelson

Garrett Nelson made an immediate impact and earned a Blackshirt in his first season as a Husker.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Garrett Nelson

6-3, 260 • Sophomore • Outside linebacker

Of the five Nebraskans who signed scholarships in NU's 2019 class, Nelson (Scottsbluff) made the most immediate impact, playing in 11 of 12 games with 15 tackles. Nelson’s energy and hustle were his best attributes as a true freshman.

Bigger, stronger offensive tackles at times got the better of him. In a perfect world, he would have been able to play in just four games and preserve his redshirt, but the Huskers’ situation at outside ‘backer prevented that.

Nelson should be a reliable run-stuffing option for Nebraska. As a pass rusher, he needs to find a move or two, or get an extra step of speed, that helps him get around a tackle and crash the pocket.

Nelson will be an asset on special teams and a helpful presence in the locker room.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 26

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

