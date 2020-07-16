The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Kade Warner
6-1, 210 • Junior • Wide receiver
Injury issues hampered most of Warner’s sophomore season. He was often seen working out after practices, trying to loosen up his legs.
He still caught eight passes for 101 yards in 2019 after 17 for 95 in 2018. With the departure of JD Spielman, Warner becomes one of the few receivers at NU who knows Scott Frost’s offense inside out. So even if there is more talent on the roster, Warner’s know-how would favor him playing quite a bit, especially early.
He has good hands and Adrian Martinez’s trust. When Warner is on the field, Martinez throws it to him. Of his 27 career catches, 20 came on first and second down, which makes Warner a nice table setter.
