The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Marvin Scott
5-9, 200 • Freshman • Running back
Nebraska has a No. 1 running back in Dedrick Mills. The race for No. 2 is fully on.
Unless NU intends to use Wan’Dale Robinson for that role again — and risk his health — then it will turn its focus to a group of youngsters like Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Sevion Morrison and Scott, the power-lifting, rock-built back who racked up a lot of mileage at his Florida high school.
He rushed for more than 2,700 yards over his final two seasons and showed a downhill, no-nonsense style with power and a nice amount of elusiveness. He has a good feel for reading zone holes — knowing when it’s open on the front or back side — and sheds arm tackles.
Scott may have to work on his pass-catching skills, but his upper-body strength — honed as a state champion power-lifter — should help as a pass blocker.
We like Scott a lot.
