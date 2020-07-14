Marvin Scott

Marvin Scott ran for more than 2,700 yards over his last two seasons of high school.

 LOLA GOMEZ/DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Marvin Scott

5-9, 200 • Freshman • Running back

Nebraska has a No. 1 running back in Dedrick Mills. The race for No. 2 is fully on.

Unless NU intends to use Wan’Dale Robinson for that role again — and risk his health — then it will turn its focus to a group of youngsters like Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Sevion Morrison and Scott, the power-lifting, rock-built back who racked up a lot of mileage at his Florida high school.

He rushed for more than 2,700 yards over his final two seasons and showed a downhill, no-nonsense style with power and a nice amount of elusiveness. He has a good feel for reading zone holes — knowing when it’s open on the front or back side — and sheds arm tackles.

Scott may have to work on his pass-catching skills, but his upper-body strength — honed as a state champion power-lifter — should help as a pass blocker.

We like Scott a lot.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

