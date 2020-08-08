Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Wan'Dale Robinson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Wan’Dale Robinson

5-10, 190 • Sophomore • Wide receiver

Many of Nebraska’s top recruits haven’t panned out over the last decade, so it was nice to see Robinson, the crown jewel of NU’s 2019 class, prove his recruiting rating true in his first year.

Robinson essentially missed two-and-a-half games but still amassed 1,029 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns. His efforts more or less won Nebraska the Illinois and Northwestern games, and his injury hurt the Huskers’ offense in losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. Keeping Robinson healthy is a priority above and beyond working the guy down-in, down-out.