Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Cam Taylor-Britt

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Cam Taylor-Britt
6-0, 215 • Junior • Defensive back
Wherever an opposing offensive player has the ball, you can usually find Taylor-Britt lurking. The junior from Montgomery, Alabama, has a nose for making plays and getting his hands on takeaways. Last season, he had three interceptions — including one he returned for a touchdown against Iowa — and four forced fumbles. He recovered one. He had six pass breakups, too. Pretty good for a guy who played safety for the first time in his career last season.
Taylor-Britt did well there, but NU coaches would like to have him closer to the ball in either a cornerback or nickel cornerback role. That gives him some responsibility in the run game, especially if he’s in nickel, while also keeping him in coverage. If — and it’s a big if — Nebraska thinks it has a good enough cornerback to pair with Dicaprio Bootle on the outside, Taylor-Britt could spend more time at nickel. Nebraska wouldn’t mind that.
Coaches also appreciate Taylor-Britt’s passion and fire for the game and his vocal leadership. He fits snugly into a veteran secondary.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!