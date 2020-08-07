You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Cam Taylor-Britt
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Cam Taylor-Britt

Only $5 for 5 months
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt had three interceptions — including one he returned for a touchdown against Iowa — and four forced fumbles last season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Cam Taylor-Britt

6-0, 215 • Junior • Defensive back

Wherever an opposing offensive player has the ball, you can usually find Taylor-Britt lurking. The junior from Montgomery, Alabama, has a nose for making plays and getting his hands on takeaways. Last season, he had three interceptions — including one he returned for a touchdown against Iowa — and four forced fumbles. He recovered one. He had six pass breakups, too. Pretty good for a guy who played safety for the first time in his career last season.

Taylor-Britt did well there, but NU coaches would like to have him closer to the ball in either a cornerback or nickel cornerback role. That gives him some responsibility in the run game, especially if he’s in nickel, while also keeping him in coverage. If — and it’s a big if — Nebraska thinks it has a good enough cornerback to pair with Dicaprio Bootle on the outside, Taylor-Britt could spend more time at nickel. Nebraska wouldn’t mind that.

Coaches also appreciate Taylor-Britt’s passion and fire for the game and his vocal leadership. He fits snugly into a veteran secondary. 

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 48

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News