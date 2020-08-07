Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Cam Taylor-Britt

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Cam Taylor-Britt

6-0, 215 • Junior • Defensive back

Wherever an opposing offensive player has the ball, you can usually find Taylor-Britt lurking. The junior from Montgomery, Alabama, has a nose for making plays and getting his hands on takeaways. Last season, he had three interceptions — including one he returned for a touchdown against Iowa — and four forced fumbles. He recovered one. He had six pass breakups, too. Pretty good for a guy who played safety for the first time in his career last season.

Taylor-Britt did well there, but NU coaches would like to have him closer to the ball in either a cornerback or nickel cornerback role. That gives him some responsibility in the run game, especially if he’s in nickel, while also keeping him in coverage. If — and it’s a big if — Nebraska thinks it has a good enough cornerback to pair with Dicaprio Bootle on the outside, Taylor-Britt could spend more time at nickel. Nebraska wouldn’t mind that.

Coaches also appreciate Taylor-Britt’s passion and fire for the game and his vocal leadership. He fits snugly into a veteran secondary.

