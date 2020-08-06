Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Dedrick Mills

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
Dedrick Mills
5-11, 220 • Senior • Dedrick Mills
The fifth-year senior who transferred from Garden City (Kan.) Community College last summer is likely in store for a sneaky good 2020 football season.
Mills now knows the nuances of NU’s zone-based spread run game — how to hit a hole, how to be patient and not run into the backs of his blockers. And behind one of the Big Ten’s most-seasoned lines, Mills has the chance at a 1,000-yard season, even over 10 games.
He runs angry, breaks tackles at the second level and has worked on his pass-catching skills. Teammates appreciate his toughness, too.
Given the lack of experience behind him — and the lack of spring practices to develop backups — it’s likely Mills gets a heavy load early in the 2020 season. Lots of carries against two defenses — Rutgers and Illinois — that can give up a lot of rushing yards. Mills will be one of the best running backs in the Big Ten if he stays healthy.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!