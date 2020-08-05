Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Omar Manning

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

Omar Manning

6-4, 225 • Junior • Wide Receiver

Nebraska’s red zone problems loomed so much over the 2019 season, they may have cost it two or three game. The Huskers had to address those problems in their 2020 recruiting class.

And they did with Manning, who signed with TCU out of high school, transferred to Kilgore (Texas) College, and then became the No. 1 receiver in junior college. Nebraska managed to get an official visit from him, and he eventually picked the Huskers just before the December signing period. It was a big recruiting moment for the Huskers.

What will they get in Manning? A hungry player with NFL potential. A willing, physical blocker. A deep threat who can draw a safety away from the middle of the field with over-the-top coverage, which frees up slot receivers and tight ends.

Manning will also be a major, throw-it-up-and-get-it option in the red zone, perhaps from day one. A fade pass may be a low percentage play sometimes. But it’s a safe one, and Manning’s height and physicality make him a prime candidate to catch a few.