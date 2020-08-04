Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 JoJo Domann

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

JoJo Domann

6-1, 235 • Senior • Outside linebacker

Nebraska’s Swiss Army knife on defense, Domann can do a little bit of everything. He can blitz, play coverage, spy a quarterback, knife off an edge toward a ballcarrier. He can take chances and get away with them, making big plays in the process.

He had 11 tackles for loss last season, and several of those plays were impressive, instinctive adjustments on the fly that put Domann in position to do something special.

He can also take chances outside the framework of the defense, and when that happens, there’s risk attached to it. Husker coaches want Domann to do his job, first and foremost, and become a playmaker after that.

Nebraska’s improved depth in the secondary should mean Domann doesn’t have to play as much nickel coverage. If he’s fresher to do what he does best — make great tackles — all the better.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.