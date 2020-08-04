You are the owner of this article.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 JoJo Domann
JoJo Domann can fill a variety of roles in the Husker defense. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

6-1, 235 • Senior • Outside linebacker

Nebraska’s Swiss Army knife on defense, Domann can do a little bit of everything. He can blitz, play coverage, spy a quarterback, knife off an edge toward a ballcarrier. He can take chances and get away with them, making big plays in the process.

He had 11 tackles for loss last season, and several of those plays were impressive, instinctive adjustments on the fly that put Domann in position to do something special.

He can also take chances outside the framework of the defense, and when that happens, there’s risk attached to it. Husker coaches want Domann to do his job, first and foremost, and become a playmaker after that.

Nebraska’s improved depth in the secondary should mean Domann doesn’t have to play as much nickel coverage. If he’s fresher to do what he does best — make great tackles — all the better.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

