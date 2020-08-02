Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Ben Stille

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2020 season.

* * *

Ben Stille

6-5, 295 • Senior • Defensive End

Stille, the taciturn, tough leader of the defensive line, is the kind of guy who will sacrifice statistics for a winning season. His redshirt season in 2016 was NU’s last winning year, and Stille would clearly love for his senior season to be the same.

For that to happen, he’ll need help along the defensive line. Stille will almost certainly be a starting defensive end — he may be a captain too — on a 3-4 defense that hasn’t stopped the run with any consistency since it switched to the 3-4. Whatever Nebraska has been trying to do against the run hasn’t been effective enough. Stille and his linemates will be asked to help the linebackers stay clean of blockers so they can make tackles.

Stille is a better-than-appreciated pass rusher. He spent whole chunks of games on the bench behind the Davis twins. Not in 2020. Look for Stille to lead the team in sacks — perhaps north of six — and have his best individual season. Whether it’s a good year for Nebraska remains to be seen.

