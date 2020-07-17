You are the owner of this article.
Husker DB Jaiden Francois enters transfer portal
FOOTBALL

Husker DB Jaiden Francois enters transfer portal

Jaiden Francois

His dramatic Signing Day event had Husker fans wondering if he'd pick Nebraska. Jaiden Francois did — but he's hit the transfer portal before fall camp ever began. 

 DANIEL A. VARELA

One of Nebraska's highest-rated defenders of the 2020 class has decided to play elsewhere.

Defensive back Jaiden Francois is entering the NCAA transfer, he announced on social media Friday. "My recruitment is now officially open," he tweeted.

Francois, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound prospect from South Dade High School in Miami, is the second four-star safety to depart from NU after Miami Central standout and fellow 2020 recruit Henry Gray transferred to Florida International last month. Both Gray and Francois were early enrollees with the Huskers, though Francois was among the last players to return to campus in early July.

Francois had twice committed to Miami before notably being part of a dramatic signing day ceremony last December at his high school when he left the gymnasium multiple times and spoke to Nebraska coaches on the phone.

Nebraska has now lost 15 scholarship players with remaining eligibility since the end of last season. During the pandemic stretch of the last four months that includes quarterback Noah Vedral (Rutgers), Gray (FIU) and receiver JD Spielman.

