Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher praises mix of smart vets, confident cubs

LINCOLN — Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher loved the record string of 90-degree days that steamed through Nebraska in June. Ditto for his players, who conducted their own voluntary workouts two or three times per day during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mother Nature’s been good to us around here,” Fisher said Thursday on the Husker Sports Network. “Those guys are loving the heat, working out in the heat.”
Provided there’s a season — NU and Fisher still hope to have one if COVID-19 and the measures to prevent its spread allow it – there should be plenty of competitive heat in Fisher’s secondary. It’s a tight group, Fisher said, with a core of four veterans who may very well comprise NU’s starting defensive backs. But Fisher’s younger recruits — 2019 and 2020 recruits — aren’t afraid to push vets for their starting roles. That’s how Fisher wants it.
“This is probably one of the best groups I’ve had as far as being mature in the room and sticking again,” Fisher said. “I was happy with last year’s team going into training camp, (even) with some guys who needed to mature, but I think this, those guys coming into camp, those guys are very mature and ready to go.”
Not surprisingly, three-year starter and fifth-year senior Dicaprio Bootle is a leader, a “grown man,” as Fisher said. The Miami native has “done far beyond what you ask him to do every day,” Fisher said.
“He’s been a mentor,” Fisher said.
So has one of Bootle’s best friends, fifth-year senior Deontai Williams, who missed almost all of last season after injuring his shoulder in a season-opening win over South Alabama. Williams has fully recovered from that injury, Fisher said, and would be ready to play if the season started in mid-July.
“Moving like a rocket when he’s running around,” Fisher said. “He’s picked up weight, he’s strong, he looks like a pro. I’m very happy with Deontai.”
Marquel Dismuke, another fifth-year senior, has been a third good leader, Fisher said, especially in mentoring players with the playbook. He led the secondary with 67 tackles last season. Junior Cam Taylor-Britt, who may be the biggest playmaker of the group, settled in at cornerback late last season, Fisher said, but still has the versatility for all positions. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said in March Nebraska preferred Taylor-Britt stay at corner, closer to the ball, if Nebraska could manage its depth.
And the Huskers should have improved depth across the board now that several 2019 recruits — Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates and Quentin Newsome — have matured. Farmer in particular has Fisher’s eye — he’s the heaviest of Nebraska’s defensive backs — while Pola-Gates, the highest-rated defensive back recruit of NU’s 2019 class, has fully recovered from an upper-body injury that shelved him in 2019.
Fisher called Pola-Gates a “freak.”
“He’s not behind at all,” Fisher said. “He’s ahead of schedule. He’s matured so much. If there’s one guy in the room I’m so proud of in this offseason, it’s probably Noa Pola-Gates.”
Cornerback Braxton Clark, now a sophomore, will compete for a starting cornerback job. He started at Purdue last year when Taylor-Britt was ill.
“Braxton is coming out of his shell and he’s going to be very competitive in camp,” Fisher said. Senior walk-on Eli Sullivan – who played quite a bit in the Purdue game as well – is respected by his teammates.
“He has a voice in the room,” Fisher said. “Everybody listens to him.”
Of Nebraska’s three true freshmen defensive backs — a fourth, Henry Gray, transferred to Florida International after the pandemic hit — Fisher said he knows the least about Miami Northwestern cornerback Ronald Delancy, who arrived recently after graduating from high school. He knows the most about Orlando (Florida) Evans cornerback Tamon Lynum, who has already put 26 pounds on his frame after enrolling in January. Another defensive back, Jaiden Francois, also enrolled early.
Nebraska continues to quietly pursue Independence (Kansas) Community College defensive back Nadab Joseph, as well.
Quietly, Fisher’s secondary, despite battling depth issues and a revolving door of coaches, has improved under the coach’s watch.
NU’s pass efficiency rating ranked fifth in the Big Ten last season, and opponents’ completion rate — 59.1% — ranked seventh in the league. Nebraska’s 6.6 yards-per-attempt allowed tied for fourth. In 2017, the Huskers’ ranked last in all three categories.
The 2018 pass defense was similarly effective, but that group featured three seniors — Aaron Williams, Tre Neal and Antonio Reed — at safety. In 2019, the safety most Husker coaches expected to lead the defense, Deontai Williams, was hurt in the season opener against South Alabama. Fisher placed Taylor-Britt, who’d never played safety before, in Williams’ spot alongside Marquel Dismuke, who started every game and logged 67 overall tackles. Eric Lee played safety, too, when Taylor-Britt got banged up, as did Eli Sullivan and Bootle, whose grasp of the game allows him to move to a variety of positions.
“Yes we did miss Deontai during the season but, at the same time, we had no time to lick wounds,” Fisher said.
Fisher emphasizes his defensive backs play a variety of roles — not merely cornerback or safety — and recruits for the versatility, generally preferring longer, rangier players when he can get them. Fisher’s reputation for recruiting and development has made him a hot coaching commodity in each of the last two offseasons. In the most recent cycle, Nebraska fended off a charge from Mississippi. Fisher received a 28% raise, from $325,000 to $450,000, for his new two-year contract.
Most of his third year on the job has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m preparing for a football season,” Fisher said. “That’s where my focus is at.”
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator and wide receivers
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Tony Tuioti, defensive line
Mike Dawson, outside linebackers
Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
