Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher praises mix of smart vets, confident cubs

LINCOLN — Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher loved the record string of 90-degree days that steamed through Nebraska in June. Ditto for his players, who conducted their own voluntary workouts two or three times per day during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mother Nature’s been good to us around here,” Fisher said Thursday on the Husker Sports Network. “Those guys are loving the heat, working out in the heat.”

Provided there’s a season — NU and Fisher still hope to have one if COVID-19 and the measures to prevent its spread allow it – there should be plenty of competitive heat in Fisher’s secondary. It’s a tight group, Fisher said, with a core of four veterans who may very well comprise NU’s starting defensive backs. But Fisher’s younger recruits — 2019 and 2020 recruits — aren’t afraid to push vets for their starting roles. That’s how Fisher wants it.

“This is probably one of the best groups I’ve had as far as being mature in the room and sticking again,” Fisher said. “I was happy with last year’s team going into training camp, (even) with some guys who needed to mature, but I think this, those guys coming into camp, those guys are very mature and ready to go.”

Not surprisingly, three-year starter and fifth-year senior Dicaprio Bootle is a leader, a “grown man,” as Fisher said. The Miami native has “done far beyond what you ask him to do every day,” Fisher said.

“He’s been a mentor,” Fisher said.

So has one of Bootle’s best friends, fifth-year senior Deontai Williams, who missed almost all of last season after injuring his shoulder in a season-opening win over South Alabama. Williams has fully recovered from that injury, Fisher said, and would be ready to play if the season started in mid-July.