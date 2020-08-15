Husker football and its 2021 class are finding new ways to recruit amid the pandemic

Everywhere Latrell Neville looks, the football circumstances are different.
From his vantage point in the southeast Texas town of Missouri City, the consensus three-star receiver can see the full range of responses to COVID-19. His team at Hightower High School won’t play its first game until late September. The state’s Big 12 schools are supposed to kick off around the same time, though that remains tenuous. NFL franchises like the nearby Houston Texans plan to start their season as normal.
Most notable for the Nebraska 2021 commit, though, is that his future college isn’t playing at all. Not this fall, anyway, after the Big Ten postponed its season this week.
“They’ve been working nonstop,” Neville said of the Huskers. “They deserved a chance to show what we’re capable of this year. I feel like this year is going to be a big year for us, too.”
But as much as the wideout empathizes with current NU players, he feels even more for his fellow prep seniors whose recruiting process has been disrupted by a pandemic that has shutdown on-campus visits since mid-March. It doesn’t figure to get any easier in the near future considering the NCAA extended the dead period through at least September. Other questions — like whether early signing day will remain Dec. 16 and what a spring season could mean for early enrollees — pile up, waiting for answers.
Neville said coach Scott Frost reached out Friday preaching positivity while preparing for what’s next. The Big Ten’s action doesn’t affect his commitment — “I’m not reconsidering my decision,” he said — but it has already caused a few SEC and ACC programs to circle back and check on him.
“They tell me nothing’s official until I sign my letter of intent,” Neville said. “They say I still have a chance to come play at their university.”
Of Nebraska’s 14 known commits in the class, half have never been on campus. All of them announced their intentions during the shutdown — defensive backs Lardarius Webb and Malik Williams, outside linebackers Patrick Payton and Will Schweitzer, running back Gabe Ervin, offensive lineman Branson Yager and Neville. They live an average of 1,175 miles away from Lincoln, with none closer than about 900 miles.
NU has gone nearly a month without a new public pledge, though it’s still ahead of the 10 it held when last season began, following a nationwide trend of early commitments amid the pandemic. The group is ranked No. 39 nationally, according to 247Sports.
The inability to host official visitors has left recruiting damage. Multiple recent NU targets like Milwaukee-area offensive lineman Marcus Mbow and outside linebacker Christian Burkhalter from Alabama expressed a desire to visit but committed elsewhere. Nebraska spent 11 official visits before the 2019 season that won over six players: Nash Hutmacher, Sevion Morrison, Omar Manning, Tamon Lynum, Marvin Scott and Blaise Gunnerson.
The Huskers won’t be welcoming high-profile recruits to a sold-out Memorial Stadium this fall, either. Doing so paid dividends with the 2019 class, leading to nine commitments from key talents like Bryce Benhart, Wan’Dale Robinson, Chris Hickman, Noa Pola-Gates and Ty Robinson. Less so in the 2020 cycle — NU spent 29 in-season official visits that helped sway three current Huskers to join: Marquis Black, Ronald Delancy and Marcus Fleming.
One prospect who might be more likely to end up at Nebraska because of the shutdowns is Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone, who had wanted to tour schools like LSU and Michigan but will instead announce his future college Aug. 26 based on what he already knows. A group of area 2021 NU commits drove Fidone to Lincoln earlier this month to meet and talk with current Husker players in what they dubbed his “unofficial official visit.”
The teenager behind the wheel of Fidone’s transport was Heinrich Haarberg, Nebraska’s quarterback pledge from Kearney Catholic. Perhaps the brightest silver lining for NU’s 2021 pledges, he said, has been the unique opportunity — the necessity — to take charge when NCAA rules are prohibiting coaches from doing so. Since they can’t get acquainted at summer recruiting barbecues or inside Memorial Stadium, they’ve been doing so through social-media contests, group chats and even an impromptu overnight at Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka’s house.
“Usually you don’t really see the leaders and understand everyone until you get on campus,” Haarberg said. “But I think COVID-19 has forced an early showing of who is going to step up to the plate and who is going to be there.”
Neville said if any of his future teammates is Mr. Optimism it’s Haarberg, who offers regular encouragement to stay motivated and focus on the positives. The way the quarterback sees it, everything Nebraska and Frost did last week showed they would advocate for their players as vigorously as any school in the country.
Recruits noticed, he said, when dozens of NU players posted social media posts messages expressing a desire to play this fall. Nebraska didn’t stifle the individual voices of its team in a big moment.
Meanwhile, its commits have felt empowered for months as they take peer recruiting to new and creative levels. The coronavirus might not be done wreaking havoc on the 2021 class and its transition to college. But as far as multiple Nebraska prospects are concerned, their only positive test has been of their character.
“We aren’t a lot of five-star guys that have a very high ego,” Haarberg said. “We’re guys that are going to roll work the punches and work our butts off. We’re going to improvise.”
