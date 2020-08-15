Husker football and its 2021 class are finding new ways to recruit amid the pandemic

“Usually you don’t really see the leaders and understand everyone until you get on campus,” Haarberg said. “But I think COVID-19 has forced an early showing of who is going to step up to the plate and who is going to be there.”

Neville said if any of his future teammates is Mr. Optimism it’s Haarberg, who offers regular encouragement to stay motivated and focus on the positives. The way the quarterback sees it, everything Nebraska and Frost did last week showed they would advocate for their players as vigorously as any school in the country.

Recruits noticed, he said, when dozens of NU players posted social media posts messages expressing a desire to play this fall. Nebraska didn’t stifle the individual voices of its team in a big moment.

Meanwhile, its commits have felt empowered for months as they take peer recruiting to new and creative levels. The coronavirus might not be done wreaking havoc on the 2021 class and its transition to college. But as far as multiple Nebraska prospects are concerned, their only positive test has been of their character.

“We aren’t a lot of five-star guys that have a very high ego,” Haarberg said. “We’re guys that are going to roll work the punches and work our butts off. We’re going to improvise.”