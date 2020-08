Husker football and its 2021 class are finding new ways to recruit amid the pandemic

Everywhere Latrell Neville looks, the football circumstances are different.

From his vantage point in the southeast Texas town of Missouri City, the consensus three-star receiver can see the full range of responses to COVID-19. His team at Hightower High School won’t play its first game until late September. The state’s Big 12 schools are supposed to kick off around the same time, though that remains tenuous. NFL franchises like the nearby Houston Texans plan to start their season as normal.

Most notable for the Nebraska 2021 commit, though, is that his future college isn’t playing at all. Not this fall, anyway, after the Big Ten postponed its season this week.

“They’ve been working nonstop,” Neville said of the Huskers. “They deserved a chance to show what we’re capable of this year. I feel like this year is going to be a big year for us, too.”