Husker football enters 'mini-camp' on Friday, a chance to make up for lost spring practices

Frost suggested the mini-camp practices could be spent more on strategy and implementing the offensive and defensive schemes. That “install” typically happens in the first two weeks of training camp, when players drink through a proverbial fire hose, learning their assignments on the fly while also acclimating to physical practices.

The pads probably won’t come out for another three weeks, so much of what happens in mini-camp will be mental work.

“If we can get some work done during that time as far as the X’s and O’s go, we are actually going to be able to be a little easier on them in camp,” Frost said.

The challenges to thwart the spread of COVID-19 may ramp up, as well. Michigan State announced Wednesday it would postpone the start of its mini-camp after a staff member tested positive for the virus. In some states, it’s possible health guidelines set forth by local or state governments will make gathering more than 100 student-athletes for a practice difficult.