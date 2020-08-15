Husker football parents 'fired up,' challenge Kevin Warren, Big Ten for answers

Garrett Snodgrass and Bryce Benhart are roommates. Ethan Piper, Jackson Hannah and Brayden Miller live with Snodgrass and Benhart. In that small group of parents, the idea bloomed and Snodgrass said they’re in the process of trying to reach every Husker parent before the letter is released Sunday.

“One of the things we can do — a small thing — is write a letter and get it sent to the Big Ten,” Snodgrass said. “At least we feel like we’re helping the situation as much as we possibly can. I think there are a lot of parents who have felt that.”

Snodgrass said he and other parents feel their sons are safer within the structure and medical testing environment that a football season allows than they would be outside of it. And for a league that announced a Mental Health Initiative in early May, the decision to postpone doesn’t appreciate the desire of most student-athletes to assume the risk and play a football season.

“These are highly competitive kids who have spent their entire lives working toward this, and you take away the competition, you take away the structure,” Snodgrass said. “You want to talk about emotional damage and mental damage? That does more emotional damage and mental damage than playing the game ever could.”

Benhart said he and other parents are not taking the virus lightly.