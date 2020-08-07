Husker football season-ticket holders can receive full refund — or convert to 2021 season

The department completed the 2019 fiscal year with an operating surplus of $12.085 million according to the school’s revenue and expense financial report filed with the NCAA. That included $136.233 million in total operating revenue and total expenses of $124.148 million. Of the surplus, $5 million was transferred to the university to fund scholarships for non-student-athletes and another $5 went to the chancellor to be used at his discretion for the academic mission of the university.

As for crowds at Memorial Stadium, Moos said conversations are ongoing with campus leadership along with local government and health officials.

“Physical distancing to achieve recommended capacity in the seating areas may require a reduction in season ticket quantities to accommodate as many accounts as possible,” the message said. “Communication on capacity and safety guidelines will be delivered no less than two weeks prior to the first home game.”

Many other Big Ten schools have already put caps on their crowds for 2020. This week alone, Iowa announced it would limit attendance at Kinnick Stadium to 10,000-15,000 while Penn State said it would have no fans at games. Minnesota said “few spectators or no spectators” would attend in a state that currently has a 1,500-person limit for outdoor venues.