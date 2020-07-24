Husker junior QB Adrian Martinez named to Maxwell Award watch list for best all-around player

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was named Friday to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Martinez was also named to the watch list in 2019, which is given annually to college football’s best all-around player. The Husker junior is one of 14 Big Ten players on the list of 90 total. Should he win, Martinez would be the fifth Husker to hoist the award, joining Mike Rozier (1983), Tommie Frazier (1995), Eric Crouch (2001) and Ndamukong Suh (2009).

Martinez started 10 games as a sophomore, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,956 yards and 10 TDs, while adding 626 rushing yards and seven scores. He ranked third in the Big Ten in total offense per game (258.2 ypg).

In his first two seasons, Martinez has tied or set 11 NU marks, including the career record for games with at least 400 yards of total offense (four). He is one of four active FBS quarterbacks with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career, while his 277.5 yards per game ranks fourth among active FBS quarterbacks. He ranks seventh in school history in passing yards and fifth in total offense.

Former Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout and current TCU quarterback Max Duggan was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list.