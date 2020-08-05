Husker lineman Nouredin Nouili gets immediate eligibility after transferring from Colorado State

Nebraska's depth at offensive guard grew Wednesday with news that another experienced blocker would be available for 2020.

Sophomore Nouredin Nouili announced on social media the NCAA has approved his waiver request for immediate eligibility. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, the Norris High School graduate spent last year starting seven games at Colorado State.

Nouili — who joined the Huskers as a walk-on in the winter — will enter one of the best competitions of Nebraska’s fall camp along the interior O-line. All five Nebraska starters from 2019 return, including left guard Trent Hixson and right guard Boe Wilson. But the team is also considering shifting right tackle Matt Farniok inside to guard to open a spot for redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart.

Others vying for the inside spots include redshirt freshman Ethan Piper and juniors Broc Bando and Matt Sichterman.

Originally from Germany, Nouili arrived in the United States in July 2018 and played one season of football with Norris. A member of his host family, Ashton Hausmann, is a running back/linebacker walk-on with NU. Nouili originally accepted a scholarship offer from CSU and played a year there but entered the transfer portal when the coach who recruited him, Mike Bobo, was fired.