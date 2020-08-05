You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker lineman Nouredin Nouili gets immediate eligibility after transferring from Colorado State
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker lineman Nouredin Nouili gets immediate eligibility after transferring from Colorado State

Only $5 for 5 months

Nebraska's depth at offensive guard grew Wednesday with news that another experienced blocker would be available for 2020.

Nouredin Nouili

Nouredin Nouili

Sophomore Nouredin Nouili announced on social media the NCAA has approved his waiver request for immediate eligibility. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, the Norris High School graduate spent last year starting seven games at Colorado State.

Nouili — who joined the Huskers as a walk-on in the winter — will enter one of the best competitions of Nebraska’s fall camp along the interior O-line. All five Nebraska starters from 2019 return, including left guard Trent Hixson and right guard Boe Wilson. But the team is also considering shifting right tackle Matt Farniok inside to guard to open a spot for redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart.

Others vying for the inside spots include redshirt freshman Ethan Piper and juniors Broc Bando and Matt Sichterman.

Originally from Germany, Nouili arrived in the United States in July 2018 and played one season of football with Norris. A member of his host family, Ashton Hausmann, is a running back/linebacker walk-on with NU. Nouili originally accepted a scholarship offer from CSU and played a year there but entered the transfer portal when the coach who recruited him, Mike Bobo, was fired.

The lineman told The World-Herald in December he didn’t plan to be a walk-on in Lincoln for long.

“I’m going to try and earn a scholarship as soon as possible,” he said. “I think I can do that.”​

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 46

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News