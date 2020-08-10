Husker notes: Spring season comes with challenges; Recruiting impact of no football

Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his players won’t completely rule out a spring football season. But they aren’t giving it serious consideration right now either.
The focus remains on playing football in 2020, they all agreed during a Zoom press conference Monday. If all avenues to that end fail, they will reevaluate.
“We want to play in the fall,” NU senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said. “That’s really all we’re fighting for right now.”
Challenges of moving to the spring — and conceivably playing two seasons in one calendar year — are wide-ranging, Frost said. Perhaps the biggest issue is there’s no guarantee conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic will be any better.
“The longer you keep a business shut down, the harder it is to reopen,” Frost said. “We can push this off to spring. I’m not sure the factors that make people want to shut down football right now won’t still exist in the spring.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the physical toll of a spring and fall season in 2021 would be “difficult,” adding “I don’t necessarily know if that’s what’s best for us as athletes.”
Still, Frost said Nebraska will abide by whatever final decision Big Ten presidents and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren reach. NU President Ted Carter is in favor of playing this season.
Frost said every Big Ten coach has expressed a desire to play this fall on their regular conference calls.
Fallout of no football 'very real'
Dicaprio Bootle can empathize. His football career could look a lot different without his senior prep season.
Now a senior cornerback at Nebraska, Bootle reflected Monday that he wasn’t a highly recruited player out of Miami. It wasn’t until his last season that he got the attention of colleges and ultimately joined the Huskers’ 2016 class. So what is the potential consequence of no high school football across large swaths of the country this fall?
“It’s very real,” Bootle said. “It’s kind of a forgotten group, a little bit, the guys who really needed this senior season to go out there and get the film that they needed.”
Omaha Public Schools has indicated it won’t play football through at least mid-October, while some entire states have decided to not play at all this fall. That affects some in Nebraska’s 14-man recruiting class for 2021 and many other college football hopefuls.
“At this point they’re kind of shuffling around, kind of panicking, not knowing what’s going to come out of their seasons,” Bootle said.
Quick hits
» Frost said Nebraska coaches from other sports are “nervous” about what happens with football. He spoke with baseball coach Will Bolt recently, while wrestling coach Mark Manning has also checked in. NU revenue-generating sports in fiscal year 2019 were football ($59.76 million), men’s basketball ($5.86 million) and volleyball ($212,061).
» Asked about the risk of Nebraska athletes entering the general student population for classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez said it’s a “tricky question.” UNL gives an option for taking classes online if necessary, though the junior wasn’t sure if players would do so.
“I can’t definitely say one way or the other I know the effects of what will happen then or what action we’ll take to try and prevent the spread within our team,” Martinez said.
» Regarding forming some sort of union for college football players, Martinez said Twitter has gone a long way in spreading desired messages. He said player concerns should be addressed “in some formal way” going forward.
» A group of Nebraska student-athletes last week started a social media campaign with a two-page letter requesting far greater minority representation among athletic leadership positions at NU. Bootle, who is Black, said he saw the message and supports those who issued it.
“Those are real concerns by real people,” Bootle said. “Obviously they’re standing for something that they believe in. It’s the university’s job to decide on what to do with that.”
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
