Husker notes: Spring season comes with challenges; Recruiting impact of no football

Frost said every Big Ten coach has expressed a desire to play this fall on their regular conference calls.

Fallout of no football 'very real'

Dicaprio Bootle can empathize. His football career could look a lot different without his senior prep season.

Now a senior cornerback at Nebraska, Bootle reflected Monday that he wasn’t a highly recruited player out of Miami. It wasn’t until his last season that he got the attention of colleges and ultimately joined the Huskers’ 2016 class. So what is the potential consequence of no high school football across large swaths of the country this fall?

“It’s very real,” Bootle said. “It’s kind of a forgotten group, a little bit, the guys who really needed this senior season to go out there and get the film that they needed.”

Omaha Public Schools has indicated it won’t play football through at least mid-October, while some entire states have decided to not play at all this fall. That affects some in Nebraska’s 14-man recruiting class for 2021 and many other college football hopefuls.

“At this point they’re kind of shuffling around, kind of panicking, not knowing what’s going to come out of their seasons,” Bootle said.