Husker OLBs coach Mike Dawson has 'Swiss Army Knife' and a bunch of questions after that

“For new guys coming in and learning, you can meet and meet and meet about it, drawing on the board, show them some film and you kind of have the interactive, and ‘hey, you got this and you got that,’ and they kinda say ‘yeah,’ Dawson said. “Not many times will guys say, ‘no, I don’t got you. It’ll be good to get on the field and get both of those guys reps.”

NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud also talked Thursday on the “Sports Nightly” program and remains bullish about his group.

Fifth-year seniors Will Honas and Collin Miller — both in their third years of the Husker defense — are poised to have strong senior seasons after playing extensively last season.

Honas, Ruud said, is now two years removed from knee surgery. He’s "100 % healthy” after a 2019 season in which Honas could feel the effects of surgery from time to time.

Miller is a “good communicator” who is one of the vocal leaders on defense.

“Where you’re really going to see him flash is his overall movements, technique at the position,” Ruud said. “Mentally, he’s got a great grasp of it, verbally he can run the show and now, physically, his movements are going to be where they need to be to have a good year.”