Husker QB coach: Adrian Martinez can do better, but other factors were at play in 2019

Still, Verduzco said, a quarterback is only as good as everyone around him. He gave the “goofy analogy” of putting a junior-college offensive line and a juco defense with Tom Brady. How good would Brady be? How many games would that team win?

Nebraska in the offseason hired a new offensive coordinator and almost totally reset its receiving room. The team’s starting center, Cam Jurgens, settled in late last year after converting from tight end. Its starting running back, Dedrick Mills, took off in the final few games after learning the offense.

Martinez is now 9-12 as a Husker starter after completing 59% of his passes last year and throwing 10 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. He suffered a knee injury against Northwestern that kept him out the next two games — defeats to Minnesota and Indiana — before returning in a 31-27 setback at Purdue in which he injured his left shoulder.

His coach said the expectations surrounding him — Las Vegas oddsmakers considered him a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy — made a rough season seem worse.