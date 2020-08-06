Husker QB coach: Adrian Martinez can do better, but other factors were at play in 2019

Mario Verduzco leaves open the door on the notion that Nebraska’s starting quarterback last year was a bit too laid back in his preparation. But he also wants to be clear there were many other factors during what was an inconsistent 2019 for the offense.
Appearing on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday, NU’s quarterback coach spent most of his 13-minute conversation discussing two-year starter Adrian Martinez. Last season wasn’t the follow-up to a spectacular freshman year that anyone expected, Verduzco said, though the QB held up “extremely well” psychologically, despite being hampered by injuries amid a 5-7 season.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost told reporters in late June that competition at quarterback in 2018 made Martinez better as he won the starting job as a true freshman over Tristan Gebbia. Contrast that with a year ago, Frost said, when Martinez “was able to put it in cruise control a little bit,” adding “I don’t think he’ll be lax in his preparation ever again.”
Verduzco said Thursday his starter was always “ready to go,” testing well with playbook evaluations and weekly game prep.
“I don’t know that I would say that Adrian was not prepared,” Verduzco said. "...But I think maybe he, probably, took things maybe a little too lightly, maybe, sometimes, as it relates to practice when we started fall camp. I mean, he still worked hard and did all those sorts of things. But whether he had as much of a consequential attitude about things that he did his freshman year, I guess that would be up for debate.”
Still, Verduzco said, a quarterback is only as good as everyone around him. He gave the “goofy analogy” of putting a junior-college offensive line and a juco defense with Tom Brady. How good would Brady be? How many games would that team win?
Nebraska in the offseason hired a new offensive coordinator and almost totally reset its receiving room. The team’s starting center, Cam Jurgens, settled in late last year after converting from tight end. Its starting running back, Dedrick Mills, took off in the final few games after learning the offense.
Martinez is now 9-12 as a Husker starter after completing 59% of his passes last year and throwing 10 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. He suffered a knee injury against Northwestern that kept him out the next two games — defeats to Minnesota and Indiana — before returning in a 31-27 setback at Purdue in which he injured his left shoulder.
His coach said the expectations surrounding him — Las Vegas oddsmakers considered him a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy — made a rough season seem worse.
“He never asked for any of that,” Verduzco said. “So when things don’t turn out exactly how you would like them to, some young guys can really get shattered by it. It’s my opinion he did not. He battled through it like a warrior. But he didn’t ask for any of that hype. It has nothing to do with Adrian. It has nothing to do with his psychology. It has nothing to do with his ego. That was thrust upon him, unfortunately.”
Nebraska’s two other scholarship quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and true freshman Logan Smothers, also received praise. Verduzco called McCaffrey “hell on wheels” and “a bright young cat who has a tremendous work ethic.” The 2019 signee who didn’t play quarterback full time until his senior year of high school has cleaned up his “stroke” — or throwing motion — in the offseason.
Smothers, meanwhile, took some preliminary playbook tests and “tore those apart” in recent months. One of the top sprinters from the state of Alabama is healthy and ready to compete, Verduzco said.
The room — which lost Noah Vedral (Rutgers) and walk-on Andrew Bunch (Southeast Missouri State) to the transfer portal in the offseason — also includes walk-on QBs in sophomore Matt Masker and redshirt freshman Brayden Miller. Verduzco complimented the attitudes and abilities of both Kearney natives.
“Both those guys are just your typical tough-ass Nebraska, Midwest kind of guys,” Verduzco said. “Both are really fine quarterbacks in their own right.”
Nebraska opens fall camp Friday as it officially begins the ramp-up to the Sept. 5 season opener at Rutgers.
