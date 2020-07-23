Husker sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson named to Hornung Award watch list

Nebraska’s top returning offensive weapon has earned recognition for his diverse skill set and a potential breakout in 2020.

Wan’Dale Robinson was one of 50 players named to the watch list for the Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player in major college football. The Kentucky native is one of nine sophomores in the group.

The award winner will be announced Dec. 11.

Robinson was an all-around asset for the Huskers as a true freshman, accounting for 1,029 all-purpose yards, ranking second on the team to the now-departed JD Spielman. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder returned 11 kicks for 236 yards and made 40 catches for 453, including two touchdowns. With a lack of depth at running back, Robinson also capably filled in there by rushing 88 times for 375 yards (3.9 per carry) and three scores across his 10 games of action.

Coaches have said Robinson will work almost exclusively at receiver this season.

Meanwhile, senior defensive lineman Ben Stille was among 114 players named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The honor goes to the player who best combines community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. The Ashland-Greenwood product has recorded 80 career tackles in 33 games as a Husker.​