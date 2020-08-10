Huskers 'prepared to look for other options' for football schedule if Big Ten cancels season

LINCOLN — If the Big Ten chooses to postpone or cancel its 2020 college football season, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will look to create their own schedule with willing opponents.

While not a new idea within the NU football department — coaches and administrators have known there's a chance the Big Ten balks at a season amid the coronavirus pandemic — Frost went public Monday with Nebraska’s desire.

Frost, Athletic Director Bill Moos, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter have long been publicly aligned on Husker football being played in 2020. Frost reiterated that commitment Monday. It may not be the case with some Big Ten programs.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule, I hope that’s what happens,” Frost said. “Our university’s committed no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is, so we’ll see how those chips fall.

“We certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten. If it isn’t, then I think we’re prepared to look for other options."

Senior offensive lineman and 2019 captain Matt Farniok agreed.