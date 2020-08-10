In letter to Big Ten brass, Ben Sasse stumps for college football

As reports swirl that the Big Ten is ready to punt its college football schedule until at least the spring, Sen. Ben Sasse on Sunday night drafted a letter to league presidents and chancellors exhorting them to consider playing.
Sports Illustrated got a copy of the letter and posted it to Twitter.
A former college wrestler and former president of Midland University, Sasse said while there are "no guarantees" college football season will be safe, the "structure and the discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18-to-22-year-olds will be if there isn't a season."
Sasse referred to weekend comments made by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as evidence players feel the same way.
"Here's the reality: Many of you think that football is safer than no football, but you also know that you will be blamed if there is football, whereas you can duck any blame if you cancel football," Sasse's letter read.
"This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don't cancel college football."
