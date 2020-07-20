You are the owner of this article.
JD Spielman thanks teammates, family and Husker fans for their support
FOOTBALL

JD Spielman

Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman is transferring to TCU for his final season of college.

 Sam McKewon

Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman thanked NU fans late Sunday night for their support during his four years on campus in his first public comments since his departure from the program.

"I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did," Spielman wrote in part on an Instagram post. "The loyalty in the Sea of Red runs deep. You're much appreciated and very important to not only the Cornhuskers' success but also my personal success." 

Spielman, who officially took a personal health break from the Huskers in March, is transferring to TCU.

In his Instagram post, Spielman said focusing on his mental health "allows me to understand who I am, what my passions are, and what my purpose is. Football has taught me to overcome obstacles and face adversity. It has helped me to become disciplined, determined and resilient. At the end of the day, please remember life is so much more than football. I am and always will be much more than just an athlete." 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

