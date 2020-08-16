Mad Chatter: Big Ten's mistake wasn't canceling football. It was lack of transparency

The league merely needed to use that microphone to explain what just happened.

Postponing has consequences

Nobody likes the NCAA, right? Just ask Kansas or North Carolina or Louisville or USC or, well, just about everybody. But a little central leadership wouldn’t hurt in times like this.

College football is the sport with nobody in charge. We may see some fascinating consequences in the coming year.

Imagine this scenario: The SEC, ACC and Big 12 complete a fall season. Then the Big Ten and Pac-12 follow in the spring.

Then we get to the summer of 2021 and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are ready to go again. Return to normal, right? Meanwhile, the Big Ten and Pac-12 want to wait until October to give their athletes an offseason.

What happens then? How to stage a real national championship without your Power Five leagues on the same page?

I’m sure the SEC would be very receptive to the Big Ten’s wishes. Yeah, right.

Football Saturdays

Saturday morning in Wahoo, I attended my first football game of 2020. No joke.