Matt Lubick lost time with his receivers but he already loves Wan'Dale and Warner

LINCOLN — The new guy loved where Nebraska's offense — and its receivers — were headed in the spring. It was early and NU had just a few practices, but Matt Lubick liked what he saw as the Huskers' offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down spring camp and effectively stopped any on-field work Lubick, or any of the Husker coaches, could do with their players.

Yet Lubick, who replaced Troy Walters this winter, is an optimist, and found a couple positives in the process.

First, the pause allowed Lubick to examine NU's offensive scheme and strategy outside the "whirlwind" of camp.

"I feel a lot better where we were going as an offense," Lubick said Tuesday night on Husker Sports Network. "I'm studying other teams as well."

Second, he found he could trust his top two returning receivers, sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson and junior Kade Warner, to set the tone in player-led, voluntary offseason workouts and drills.

Robinson had 40 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns last season. He rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns as well. Lubick marveled at Robinson's ability to learn two positions as a true freshman and his overall grasp of the game.