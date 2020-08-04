McKewon: As wait for Big Ten schedule continues, concern grows for football season

It wouldn’t stop players from getting it, of course. Rutgers players got the virus at a party. Other players might get the virus at parties. Cases are spiking nationwide because of an age group that many college football players fall into. The structure and motivation of football prompts likely players to guard their safety and health more, not less. Without football, they’ll what — live like monks?

“I think that’s an important point,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in late June. “Whether our kids are playing football games or not, or whether our kids are practicing football or not, they’re at just as high risk — or even a higher risk — of getting it without that structure. That’s another reason we allowed kids to come back — because of the structure and things to do.”

Should Warren pull the plug, the question then becomes: Does every other league follow suit? The Pac-12 has a mess on its hands with a series of player demands it can’t meet — not to mention a commissioner, Larry Scott, who tested positive for the virus — so the Big Ten’s decision would provide that league some needed cover. What about the Big 12, ACC and SEC? Could those leagues forge ahead knowing that any hospitalization or player complaint is going to be contrasted against the Big Ten’s decision?