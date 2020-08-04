McKewon: As wait for Big Ten schedule continues, concern grows for football season

LINCOLN — This is the part where the beat writer tells you Twitter exists, and, as of Tuesday night, it was not hopeful that a college football season would be played. Twitter rarely is hopeful about it, but multiple reports also indicated that the Big Ten might be the first domino that falls.
The Chicago Tribune and ESPN both reported that league Commissioner Kevin Warren had been talking with league athletes in the past several days to gauge their thoughts. The Big Ten has yet to announce its schedule, its training camp plan or even how many games might be played. A letter sent to league athletic directors late last week brought up the possibility of no season being played at all.
“If we determine as a conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so,” the letter read.
The line wouldn’t have been in the letter — heck, the letter wouldn’t have been written and sent at all — if cancellation wasn’t an option on the table. Then, over the past three days, news broke on two fronts:
» Some Pac-12 players launched a media campaign that threatened boycotting training camp and the season if a series of demands weren’t met. Some of the demands — extending health care provisions, coronavirus safety protocols, a deeper commitment to the issues and concerns of Black student-athletes — were relevant, important and quickly achievable. Others — such as redistributing millions of dollars to student-athletes for salaries while coaches and league administrators voluntarily forfeited millions in their own salaries — were more of a larger statement about what union organizers, other player advocates and some media think is an economically unjust system.
» Rutgers football’s coronavirus outbreak, according to NJ.com, ballooned from 15 to 28 players by Monday. (The outbreak was traced back to a party.) Rutgers, Michigan State and Northwestern all have halted their workouts as of Tuesday night because of issues related to outbreaks.
» One of the league’s best players, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, is opting out of the season and declaring now for the NFL draft.
» The mother of an Indiana football player, Brady Feeney, took to Facebook to say her son went to the ER with breathing issues related to COVID-19 and was, according to her post, “dealing with possible heart issues!”
All these stories, combined with the Big Ten’s reluctance to announce its model, schedule or testing protocols through Tuesday night, should have any Husker or Hawkeye football fan who wants to see a season played — not all of you do — a little bit worried.
Perhaps the Big Ten rolls out its plans on Wednesday, there’s a schedule to break down, and the attempt is at least made to do this. Perhaps the Big Ten sits on its thoughts for another day or two. Perhaps Warren, with or without consensus from the league’s athletic directors, makes the call to shut it down.
The commissioner is in a tricky spot. A decision to cancel the fall football season hardly guarantees a spring season and it potentially devastates athletic departments financially. Football would bounce back. A lot of smaller sports — and the jobs that go with them — would not. But Warren’s decision would also be widely praised by some and it would absolve the Big Ten of being responsible for any positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths that may occur from the coronavirus.
It wouldn’t stop players from getting it, of course. Rutgers players got the virus at a party. Other players might get the virus at parties. Cases are spiking nationwide because of an age group that many college football players fall into. The structure and motivation of football prompts likely players to guard their safety and health more, not less. Without football, they’ll what — live like monks?
“I think that’s an important point,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in late June. “Whether our kids are playing football games or not, or whether our kids are practicing football or not, they’re at just as high risk — or even a higher risk — of getting it without that structure. That’s another reason we allowed kids to come back — because of the structure and things to do.”
Should Warren pull the plug, the question then becomes: Does every other league follow suit? The Pac-12 has a mess on its hands with a series of player demands it can’t meet — not to mention a commissioner, Larry Scott, who tested positive for the virus — so the Big Ten’s decision would provide that league some needed cover. What about the Big 12, ACC and SEC? Could those leagues forge ahead knowing that any hospitalization or player complaint is going to be contrasted against the Big Ten’s decision?
If some leagues keep to their plans, would the Big Ten be willing to allow member schools who want to play — and there may be more than one — to cobble together their own schedules and TV deals? Should the whole league take the same financial hit because one or two schools — or even the commissioner — don’t want to play?
Say 10 schools in the Big Ten want to try for a season. Can’t they play their own games against one another, assuming the risk themselves while other schools opt out?
A coalition of the willing. I think you’d find Nebraska among the willing. College football means a lot in this state — more than it does in New Jersey or Illinois — for reasons above and beyond money, and NU has some of the world’s best advisers at University of Nebraska Medical Center. If it’s simply not possible to create a safe environment, so be it.
But we’ve reached a moment where the Big Ten may very well be tested on its all-for-one, one-for-all approach as college football itself navigates difficult questions.
Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Pheldarius Payne
Alante Brown
Marcus Fleming
Jaiden Francois
Jordon Riley
Jimari Butler
Niko Cooper
Keyshawn Greene
Omar Manning
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Junior Aho
Marquis Black
Ronald Delancy
Henry Gray
Marvin Scott
Sevion Morrison
William Nixon
Blaise Gunnerson
Nash Hutmacher
Alex Conn
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
Zavier Betts
Logan Smothers
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!