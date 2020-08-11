McKewon: It may be a long, quiet and hard fall with no Husker football

Power Five commissioners had to juggle so many issues just to keep the playing field level. The reams of rules on testing and quarantine protocols, practice initiatives and the like was bound to fit the “perfect is the enemy of good” box of administrative work. To even attempt to do this would have taken a mindset almost impervious to criticism and a worldview that could be effectively, forcefully communicated if a player got sick or a team chose to boycott a game. There’s just too much to overcome, including doctors concerned about long-term heart damage done by COVID-19. If players don’t sign waivers absolving the schools of risk, the universities could be on the hook for lawsuits, lifelong treatment, you name it.

For these people, not used to making such serious decisions, the river is raging, and doesn’t seem possible to cross.

Oddly enough, many of these same leaders will be welcoming students back to campus for in-person school. It's not clear why that's OK, but football is not.

The ACC says it will try to play. So will the SEC.