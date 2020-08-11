McKewon: It may be a long, quiet and hard fall with no Husker football

The Big Ten announced it's postponing the 2020 football season with an eye on playing in the spring. Four takes on the decision:
* * *
» The flood of bad news — in the form of consistent nationwide coronavirus case spikes, player petitions, onerous testing protocols and politicized debates over the American response to the pandemic — proved too difficult to overcome. At this point, you could’ve put a 12-course feast in front of the decision-makers in college athletics — the NCAA, conference commissioners, university presidents — and they likely would have stuck to the cracker in their pocket. There’s no appetite to try this in the face of one — just one — positive test case among coaches or players resulting in a hospitalization or death.
In professional sports, where athletes are paid millions and private owners are generally insulated from public pressure, it’s a different business and it has generally rebuffed the call for all culture, sports or otherwise, to come to a halt. But college athletes are 18- to 22-year-old amateurs. Yes, they get scholarships and meal plans and stipends — and given the billion-dollar student debt crisis in our country, this is more than the NCAA’s critics appreciate. But the NCAA, locked in a yearslong battle to keep college sports similar to what it has long been, couldn’t easily argue for amateurism in the face of playing football in a pandemic.
Power Five commissioners had to juggle so many issues just to keep the playing field level. The reams of rules on testing and quarantine protocols, practice initiatives and the like was bound to fit the “perfect is the enemy of good” box of administrative work. To even attempt to do this would have taken a mindset almost impervious to criticism and a worldview that could be effectively, forcefully communicated if a player got sick or a team chose to boycott a game. There’s just too much to overcome, including doctors concerned about long-term heart damage done by COVID-19. If players don’t sign waivers absolving the schools of risk, the universities could be on the hook for lawsuits, lifelong treatment, you name it.
For these people, not used to making such serious decisions, the river is raging, and doesn’t seem possible to cross.
Oddly enough, many of these same leaders will be welcoming students back to campus for in-person school. It's not clear why that's OK, but football is not.
The ACC says it will try to play. So will the SEC.
» Spring football presents all kinds of issues, too. Look at the Big Ten’s decision as more of a punt than a pass. It has no certainty where this decision will land. Players may not be willing to wait for a spring season, especially if the NFL proceeds as planned this fall and makes no move to dramatically alter the start of its 2021 draft. Any spring season that starts, say, in March, makes a 2021 football season hard to achieve on time. (A start in January not only promises frigid games, but comes with equal doubt that the virus will be under any greater control than it is now.)
What happens to eligibility? Recruiting? TV availability? Yes, those questions can be answered in time. But they’re big headaches and they won’t be easy to navigate. Liability concerns that are true now will be true in the spring, unless there’s a fail-safe vaccine.
»Is there any way out for Nebraska? Clearly, the Huskers want to play, and the administrative structure is in support, as well. Can Nebraska be let out of the Big Ten's agreement to seek out its own games, negotiate its TV contract, even, perhaps, hop aboard the Big 12 train for a fall? It seems very unlikely. When you join a conference, you're in for a penny, in for a pound, and if NU was able to branch off, other schools just may join the Huskers, invalidating the purpose of the Big Ten's decision.
If other leagues join the Big Ten in canceling/postponing the season — which the Big Ten certainly hopes will happen — then the point is moot anyway.
Nebraska seems intent on trying. We'll see how far the idea goes. There are FCS teams all over the Midwest — think Dakota schools — plus BYU, and some leagues in the south, that might be game. Nebraska's game. Will Nebraska get its wish?
» If NU doesn't it may be long, quiet, hard autumn and winter on NU’s campus and across the state. This one’s going to hurt. Football has long been the state’s chief cultural export and No. 1 pride and joy.
It’s like a beloved family member who takes off for a year. You’ll feel their absence and, for some, there will be stages of grief to work through. The pandemic in 2020 had already smacked the nation’s economy and taken more than 150,000 Americans with it. It has stoked deeper political divisions. It has robbed the nation of its culture — movies, music and college sports.
On NU’s campus, life will seem a lot quieter on evenings and weekends when sports would have been played. The Husker athletic department, already projecting at least a $40 million loss this year, may be closer to $100 million if football isn’t played. NU already cut 10% of its operating expenses for the upcoming fiscal year. It may have to cut more unless there’s some firm guarantee of a 2021 football season.
But Nebraskans are tough and will pull through.
» College sports — as an idea — looks to be on the ropes. Does that sound too doomy? Maybe. Maybe not.
Years and years of relentless media criticism against the NCAA, coupled with player-advocacy movements, have brought us to this moment. This fall will not be spent discussing new heroes and old rivalries. It may be spent locked in a discussion about whether college athletes should return to their sports at all. Even as the Pac-12 United movement appeared to overreach when demanding coaching pay cuts and revenue redistributions (that may not be Title IX compliant), take those demands as a signal toward where the forces outside college sports want to go.
Those demands depend, of course, on university presidents needing and wanting college sports so much that they’ll acquiesce to nearly anything to keep them. Don’t be so sure of that.
At Nebraska, yes, college sports are a central part of the identity. That’s not true everywhere, and if the road ahead looks like a relentless, endless hassle of negotiations, shifting rules, liability threats, looming boycotts and investigations into the behavior of coaches who can’t treat their players right, some colleges will ditch the entire endeavor. Stadiums will be repurposed, facilities will be turned into academic halls and universities will trim down to Division III or NAIA athletics.
Someone in power needs to forcefully make the case for college sports as it is, with the potential addition of NIL rights. Student-athletes are torn between the day-to-day coaches, administrators and staff members who take care of them and the reform-minded advocates telling them they’re getting a raw deal. Time for those reformers to make their cases, for the traditionalists to make theirs, and see where it goes. The fall can be used, in part, for that discussion.