McKewon: Nebraska went searching for allies, but it was left to face the heat alone

Nebraska tried to get a little movement going but didn’t have enough allies. This was never about leaving for another league, but getting the Big Ten to understand that several schools — including the big dogs — wanted to schedule their own games and assume their own risks.

If Warren had appreciated the idea behind it, he may have secured more respect from those coaches than he could imagine. He could have met NU and others halfway and offered two or three home games, just to put some joy in the world, with a spring season still in play.

Ohio State was briefly on NU's side Wednesday, or at least coach Ryan Day was. And for that, he and the Buckeyes deserve a little appreciation. They stood in the driveway, at least for a few hours, and in that way they’re like Oklahoma. Football matters at Ohio State.

But the Buckeyes had backed down by Wednesday afternoon, and they're also like Oklahoma in that way. Michigan — the Texas of the Big Ten — never showed up to the party. Penn State’s James Franklin didn’t go as far as Day did, and Iowa’s official passion to play evaporated as the Big 12 (and Iowa State) puffed about Wednesday with a schedule release party.

The Huskers were brave enough to stand up for themselves, but it was a hard road to go alone.