McKewon: Storylines to watch as Nebraska and the Big Ten open camp

LINCOLN — One by one Wednesday, Husker football players took to social media to send a collective message about the 2020 football season.
They want to play.
“Thankful for Nebraska for creating an environment that prioritizes our health and safety!” NU walk-on receiver Kade Warner wrote. “Now... let’s play some football!”
For now, Nebraska just gets to practice football and prepare for a 2020 football season that still has plenty of unknowns attached to it. While training camp started quietly on Friday — no fanfare or video of Huskers stretching — there’s no guarantee of a season. Big Ten teams weren’t even cleared to start workouts until Wednesday, when the league unveiled a schedule that, for now, is set to begin Sept. 5. League commissioner Kevin Warren, in introducing the schedule, made few promises beyond camp.
“This will not be a straight line this year,” Warren said on Big Ten Network. “We’ve released the schedule, but we’ve done it in the context of we have to plan ahead.”
That’s what football practice fundamentally is: Planning. Plotting. Scheming. Prepping.
Unlike other Big Ten programs — including Northwestern, which halted workouts because of a single case that turned out to be a false positive — Nebraska has not entered into any mass quarantine. It tests and isolates as needed upon identification of symptoms. NU can continue to do so through the week before the Sept. 5 season opener at Rutgers.
As camp begins across the league, there are storylines to watch both in Lincoln and throughout the Big Ten. Perhaps the season never gets out of the starting blocks, but teams are generally preparing like it will. That means the football part is of some interest.
Playmakers preferred: In all the hand-wringing done about last season’s disappointing 5-7 record and coaching mistakes — every coach makes some — one shouldn’t overlook a hard truth about any sport: Players win games.
Nebraska didn’t have nearly enough players making big plays on a consistent basis. At running back, the big play guy sidelined himself by midseason and now he’s off the team. At receiver, NU lacked that outside presence who could take the team’s best corner deep. At quarterback, Adrian Martinez lacked some of his “wow” factor from 2018. In the defensive front seven, getting a sack when NU had to have one didn’t happen nearly enough.
Players make plays. Nebraska didn’t have enough of either. There’s hope the playmaking changes at wide receiver and tight end — where the additions of Omar Manning and Travis Vokolek should help — and at running back, where Dedrick Mills has a backup who can bust one open. Wan’Dale Robinson returns as the team’s top playmaker from 2019. He’ll play the position of his future, receiver, more often in 2020, leaving the running back duties to Mills and a young crew behind him.
A question remains on defense. Who gets the third-down sack? Who makes the sudden, series-changing tackle for loss on first down? JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt are nickel hybrid types who tackle well and have a nose for the ball, but those two guys need company. A lot of it.
On the line: Nebraska has depth — real, genuine, scholarship depth — on both the offensive and defensive lines. Of the two, only the O-line has multiple seasoned veterans. But in a year like this, the advantage of having 17 scholarship offensive linemen and 13 scholarship defensive linemen — plus walk-ons the Huskers like — cannot be understated. On offense, coach Greg Austin finally has eight to nine guys he could trust to play a whole game. The defense could rotate upwards of nine linemen through three spots. The defensive line is big and probably strong. We don’t know how many blocks they can consistently shed or tackles for loss they can make. NU’s offensive line is one of the league’s best, and has to believe that about itself, too.
Coming out of last season, Nebraska’s offensive and defensive lines together probably ranked fourth in the Big Ten West. Ahead of Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue. Behind Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. If NU jumped just one team, it might equal one or two more wins.
Nebraska has a pretty good running back: Dedrick Mills is tough, hard to tackle and fast enough at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds to get through a hole or around the corner. Once he squares his shoulders five yards downfield, look out. Mills, should he stay healthy and virus-free, stands a decent chance at 1,000 yards this season. Look at Devine Ozigbo’s 2018 campaign, when he rushed for 1,082 yards on 155 carries in 12 games. Mills could easily have 155 carries in 2020 if NU plays all 10 games. With Nebraska’s most-experienced offensive line in many years, and Mills’ experience in the system, the Huskers could pound the rock a lot. Mills can carry it as many times as his coaches ask.
“They’re tackling an angry guy,” Mills said last year. “And I get angrier every time I get tackled.”
Out of the 20s and into the 30s: Nebraska’s defense had 20 and 21 takeaways in the first two years under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. The Huskers want to juice that number, ideally into the 30s. NU doesn’t run a bend-don’t-break system. It wants to be aggressive. Aggression comes with risk, and the risk isn’t worth it if the Huskers don’t log more takeaways. Ditto for sacks. NU had 25 and 27 in the first two seasons. That’d be pretty good for a 10-game season. Thirty would be better.
What’s up with Rutgers? We should know soon enough. The Scarlet Knights’ whole team entered quarantine July 25. Even if cases have ballooned since entering that bubble, they weren't likely caused by a new event. Many of the players should soon be testing out of quarantine or recovering from the virus.
Unless a new event triggered the spread of the disease, Rutgers should emerge from quarantine to start fall camp this week. If it doesn’t start practicing soon, it could be a major disadvantage. What did the Scarlet Knights already lose? All of mini-camp and the start of regular training camp. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Rutgers says it’s just not ready for the Sept. 5 game, which could then be rescheduled either to Nov. 28 — when the two schools share an open date — or through a series of moves involving other teams.
Greg Schiano is back in his second stint as the program’s coach, and he’s viewed as one of the few coaches who could turn Rutgers around. He's long been a hard-nosed, press-forward type. Will that remain true in this case? COVID-19 is a little more formidable than the usual obstacle.
It helps to have a quarterback who's been around: In the Big Ten West, six of the seven teams will have quarterbacks who have started games, including Northwestern, which welcomes Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey. Only Iowa will not. In the East, Ohio State (Justin Fields) and Penn State (Sean Clifford) are viewed as the division favorites because of their quarterback's experience. Every team lost at least a few spring practices and some of their summer routine. Don't look for quarterback battles to last very last long into camp, aside from perhaps at Rutgers.
Big Ten players, including several stars, are opting out: Which makes sense. When the league green-lit the start of training camp Friday, players had to start deciding what they wanted to do. Three of the league’s best players — Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore — have already said goodbye to their respective programs and declared for the 2021 NFL draft. Another top 2021 NFL prospect, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, has appeared to indicate he’ll play this season.
Players who choose to opt out won’t lose their scholarship for the year. But will they keep their season of eligibility? The NCAA has given each football division until Aug. 14 to figure out an answer. Maryland had six players opt out. Michigan State had two linemen — one on offense, one on defense — opt out and both intend to redshirt and return in 2021. Schools could see a swell of opt-out decisions just before the season, too.
As of Saturday, zero Nebraska players had publicly opted out. When Scott Frost talks to the media Monday, a clearer picture on that front may emerge.
Big Ten schedules that are plums — or prickly pears: Wisconsin, Big Ten West champions in three of the last four years, drew the easiest crossover slate with Indiana, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan. Along with Minnesota, the Badgers are the only West team to avoid playing Ohio State and Penn State. Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois have to play both, and Iowa has to travel to Columbus and Happy Valley. Not that it means much, but UW has to travel to NU and Iowa this season. The hardest overall schedule belongs to Maryland, which drew Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern and all the tough squads from the East.
Ohio State’s opening month — at Illinois, Rutgers, at Purdue and Indiana — is followed by a bye week, then a trip to Nebraska.
10 B1G games to watch:
Sept. 12: Michigan at Minnesota
Sept. 12: Wisconsin at Northwestern
Sept. 19: Wisconsin at Nebraska
Sept. 19: Penn State at Michigan
Sept. 19: Iowa at Minnesota
Sept. 26: Nebraska at Iowa
Oct. 10: Indiana at Minnesota
Oct. 24: Michigan at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Ohio State at Penn State
Nov. 21: Iowa at Ohio State
Watch Oct. 24 in particular: If any single game was going to be played in 2020, Ohio State-Michigan is the one. It’s the premier TV property the league has to sell, and given the two teams don’t share a bye week until Nov. 14, it’s a game the league must think is most likely to be played. There’s more than the usual bad blood going into the game, too. According to multiple reports, UM coach Jim Harbaugh accused Ohio State coach Ryan Day of running drills that weren’t yet allowable by NCAA rules. Day told Harbaugh to worry about his own team.
Harbaugh should. Michigan is young on defense, breaking in a new quarterback and facing a challenging schedule.
