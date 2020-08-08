McKewon: Storylines to watch as Nebraska and the Big Ten open camp

A question remains on defense. Who gets the third-down sack? Who makes the sudden, series-changing tackle for loss on first down? JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt are nickel hybrid types who tackle well and have a nose for the ball, but those two guys need company. A lot of it.

On the line: Nebraska has depth — real, genuine, scholarship depth — on both the offensive and defensive lines. Of the two, only the O-line has multiple seasoned veterans. But in a year like this, the advantage of having 17 scholarship offensive linemen and 13 scholarship defensive linemen — plus walk-ons the Huskers like — cannot be understated. On offense, coach Greg Austin finally has eight to nine guys he could trust to play a whole game. The defense could rotate upwards of nine linemen through three spots. The defensive line is big and probably strong. We don’t know how many blocks they can consistently shed or tackles for loss they can make. NU’s offensive line is one of the league’s best, and has to believe that about itself, too.

Coming out of last season, Nebraska’s offensive and defensive lines together probably ranked fourth in the Big Ten West. Ahead of Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue. Behind Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. If NU jumped just one team, it might equal one or two more wins.