Michigan State postpones mini-camp, quarantines team after three positive coronavirus tests

Michigan State football on Friday announced it was postponing its mini-camp after three members of its its team — two staffers and a player — tested positive for the coronavirus.

MSU said all of its team would be quarantined for 14 days after the "surveillance testing" — the announcement does not clarify what surveillance testing is — found three positive cases within the program. The Spartans will thus lose out on all two weeks of the NCAA-allowed mini-camp structure that serves as Phase 3 of the college football preseason.

On Monday the Centers for Disease Control reduced its quarantine recommendations from 14 to 10 days, as nearly 98% of cases show symptoms within 10 days.

The Spartans are not currently scheduled to play Nebraska in the 2020 season, but the Big Ten, in mandating a conference-only schedule, will add at least one team to NU's current nine-game conference scheduled. The Spartans are in the midst of a major transition after the abrupt retirement of coach Mark Dantonio in February, followed by the hiring of Mel Tucker from Colorado.

The Big Ten football stadiums

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.