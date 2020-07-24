Michigan State postpones mini-camp, quarantines team after three positive coronavirus tests

Michigan State football on Friday announced it was postponing its mini-camp after three members of its its team — two staffers and a player — tested positive for the coronavirus.
MSU said all of its team would be quarantined for 14 days after the "surveillance testing" — the announcement does not clarify what surveillance testing is — found three positive cases within the program. The Spartans will thus lose out on all two weeks of the NCAA-allowed mini-camp structure that serves as Phase 3 of the college football preseason.
On Monday the Centers for Disease Control reduced its quarantine recommendations from 14 to 10 days, as nearly 98% of cases show symptoms within 10 days.
The Spartans are not currently scheduled to play Nebraska in the 2020 season, but the Big Ten, in mandating a conference-only schedule, will add at least one team to NU's current nine-game conference scheduled. The Spartans are in the midst of a major transition after the abrupt retirement of coach Mark Dantonio in February, followed by the hiring of Mel Tucker from Colorado.